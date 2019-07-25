That totally ended up being true. In season 7, Piper truly struggles with life on the outside, especially keeping up with her expenses, the jobs she’s allowed to work now that she has a record, and coping with the fact that she and Alex’s relationship has to change since she had to leave her behind at Litchfield. After only knowing Piper as a prisoner for so long, it's a refreshing change to see how she deals with her life now that she’s been reunited with her family and everything else that comes with being a free woman. Of course, since this is OITNB things get a little dark and twisty, but you'll have to see how Piper's life on the outside turns out for yourself when the final season drops on Netflix.