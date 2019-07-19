Titans Crew Member Killed During Special Effects Test

Production of the TV show Titans was put on hold Thursday after special effects coordinator Warren Appleby was killed during a test. While the show's producers, Warner Bros. TV and DC Universe, have not publicly released any details from the accident, The Hollywood Reporter says the death occurred during rehearsal of the car stunt in which a piece of the car broke off.
"We are heartbroken and devastated by the passing of our treasured colleague, special effects coordinator Warren Appleby, after an accident which occurred at a special effects facility during the preparation and testing for an upcoming shoot," Warner Bros. TV and DC Universe said in a statement. "Warren is beloved by all who worked with him during an impressive 25-year career in television and motion pictures. The executive producers, along with everyone in the Titans family, Warner Bros. Television Group and DC Universe, wish to express our deepest condolences, and heartfelt love and support, to Warren’s family and friends at this most difficult time."
Appleby previously worked on Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar-winning The Shape of Water, with the director telling Deadline that he "admired him as a father and family man, and a colleague, too. He always gave you his 100% percent. He was very near and very dear and an integral part of our core team. He will be always be beloved and admired."
Appleby also worked on the upcoming film, It: Chapter Two, the official trailer for which was released on Thursday.
So far, none of the Titans cast, which includes Teagan Croft, Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, and Minka Kelly, have spoken publicly about the tragedy.
