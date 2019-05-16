Busy Philipps Reduced To Tears By David Letterman On Second-To-Last Show

As Busy Philipps gears up for the final episode of Busy Tonight on Thursday, late-night legend David Letterman sent her a message of support. The actress announced on Instagram last week that her talk show won't be returning to the E! network after May 16. What does Letterman, who's hosted talk shows like the Late Show with David Letterman for over 30 years, have to say to that? "Eh, too bad for E!"
During Philipps' opening monologue, the show's crew surprised her with a video message from Letterman, who is currently hard at work on the second season of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction on Netflix.
"Boy, I'm so sorry I didn't get a chance to be on your show," Letterman and his beard said in the clip. "I love your show. You do a great job; it’s a great show. People tell me that you’re leaving E! and I say, ‘Eh, too bad for E!’ That’s what I say."
He also promised the 39-year-old, whose late-night chops rose out of her incredible use of Instagram Stories, that she'll "end up someplace else and continue doing a great job for somebody else, and then E! can just, you know, suck it.”
While tonight's show will be Philipps' last on E!, the team is hoping another network will give the upbeat, pop culture-obsessed program a new home. As for Letterman, he's not worried.
"People love you, they love the show, and as soon as you move into your new neighborhood, I would love to be on it," he said.
As he wrapped up his message, Philipps began wiping away tears. It will be hard to top that moment, but the host is sure to give the show an equally meaningful send-off tonight.
