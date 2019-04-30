The pop star Pink recently opened up about a miscarriage she had when she was 17 years old. After the Friday release of her latest album Hurts 2B Human, she spoke to USA Today about the roots of her new song “Happy.” In the opening verse of the ballad, the 39-year-old sings in her signature smokey tone: “Since I was 17, I've always hated my body. And it feels like my body's hated me."
"The reason I said (that) is because I've always had this very tomboy, very strong gymnast body, but actually at 17 I had a miscarriage," Pink told USA Today. "And I was going to have that child. But when that happens to a woman or a young girl, you feel like your body hates you and like your body is broken, and it's not doing what it's supposed to do.”
“I've had several miscarriages since, so I think it's important to talk about what you're ashamed of, who you really are and the painful s**t,” she told USA Today. “I've always written that way."
Miscarriage happens when there's a loss within 20 weeks of pregnancy, and about 10 to 15 percent of known pregnancies end in miscarriage, according to the nonprofit March of Dimes, which was founded By Franklin D. Roosevelt and aims to improve the health of moms and babies.
Pink — who now has two children named Willow, 7, and Jameson, 2, with her husband Carey Hart, according to ET — also opened up about how therapy plays a huge role in her life. She shared how it’s improved her relationship with her husband, which she also sings about in “Happy.”
"I believe in self-confrontation and just getting things out," Pink told USA Today. "What I love about therapy is that they'll tell you what your blind spots are. Although that's uncomfortable and painful, it gives you something to work with."
Pink is one of at least 50 celebrities who've opened up about miscarriages, The Huffington Post reported. As more prominent people open up about the topic, it's being addressed in a way it wouldn't have been 50 years ago.
