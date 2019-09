As for how Camille is relating all of this to her own experience being “wrongfully accused,” that part will probably be shared in more detail on the actual episode. It could have to do with the situation she went through with her ex-boyfriend Dimitri Charalambopoulos , who she started dating in 2011. Camille accused him of assaulting her, and in 2014, a grand jury did not indict him on felony assault charges, as reported by E! News. But, the court battle between them was intense and lengthy, including, in 2015, Charalambopoulos claiming that he had text messages showing that Camille lied about the alleged assault, according to the Daily Mail. He also sued her for defamation.