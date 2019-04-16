In the clip shown on WWHL, in response to Rinna, Camille says, “She didn’t have enough evidence,” and then adds, “I’m a victim, too.” Rinna says, “Do you not believe her, though?” And the next thing you know, Camille’s upset and launching into a story about how she knows “what it feels like to be wrongfully accused and be humiliated all over the world — not the country, the world — for lies.” The clip ends with Camille crying into Rinna’s arms and saying, “I’ve been a victim of a smear campaign.”