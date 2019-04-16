The trailer for this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills had a couple of moments that fans couldn’t wait for, like Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards’ big fight and the (still upcoming) cast trip to Europe. But there was another standout moment that I assume no one wanted to see: Camille Grammer making comments about Brett Kavanaugh. Now, that particular conversation is about to air on Tuesday night’s new episode, and folks, it gets extremely heated.
In addition to the clip of the conversation that is shown in the preview, Andy Cohen shared more of the Camille scene on the Tuesday, April 9 episode of Watch What Happens Live. And it’s… a lot. During a dinner with a bunch of the other Housewives and Lisa Rinna’s mother, Lois, who is in town, Rinna brings up then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and says, “This doctor came out. I think she’s changing everything.” One can assume she’s talking about Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.
Political goings on aren’t usually topics covered on Housewives (another big exception being the 2016 presidential election on The Real Housewives of New York City), so Camille’s big, unexpected reaction to Rinna has to be why this one made the cut. Maybe the Housewives casually bring up politics all the time, but if it doesn’t lead to drama, then we’re not going to get their thoughts on, say, who’s entering the democratic primary.
In the clip shown on WWHL, in response to Rinna, Camille says, “She didn’t have enough evidence,” and then adds, “I’m a victim, too.” Rinna says, “Do you not believe her, though?” And the next thing you know, Camille’s upset and launching into a story about how she knows “what it feels like to be wrongfully accused and be humiliated all over the world — not the country, the world — for lies.” The clip ends with Camille crying into Rinna’s arms and saying, “I’ve been a victim of a smear campaign.”
Clearly, emotions were running high for Camille — and for Lisa, but mostly for Camille. It looks like maybe there’s some misplaced anger, judging by the clip, but Camille has spoken out publicly about Dr. Ford before.
Back in September in the midst of the Kavanaugh confirmation hearing, Camille tweeted that Dr. Ford coming forward was “Suspicious” and also wrote, “You speak up the moment something happens and report it. Not wait 30 plus years. Why now??” She went back and forth about the topic with some other Twitter users, and she commented on a tweet from Kirsten Gillibrand. At one point Camille asked, “Did he attack her?” And then when someone told her what Dr. Ford was accusing Kavanaugh of, she responded, “Of [sic] that is true.. that is awful.” Another tweet reads, “I’m not saying it didn’t happen but the timing is questionable.”
As for how Camille is relating all of this to her own experience being “wrongfully accused,” that part will probably be shared in more detail on the actual episode. It could have to do with the situation she went through with her ex-boyfriend Dimitri Charalambopoulos, who she started dating in 2011. Camille accused him of assaulting her, and in 2014, a grand jury did not indict him on felony assault charges, as reported by E! News. But, the court battle between them was intense and lengthy, including, in 2015, Charalambopoulos claiming that he had text messages showing that Camille lied about the alleged assault, according to the Daily Mail. He also sued her for defamation.
We’ll have to wait and see if Camille gets more specific on the episode. For now, it seems that her thoughts on Kavanaugh don’t only have to do with her lacking information about the issue, but might also colored by her own life experience and some mixed up emotions.
