In 2011 Robson began dropping out of projects. Right after the birth of his son in late 2010, he was supposed to begin directing his first film, the fourth Step Up movie. He was also set to be the choreographer of the Michael Jackson-themed Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas. But Robson says he began experiencing a mental breakdown and pulled out of those projects. On his blog, Robson describes how he went to therapy to recover, though still hadn't yet come to terms with his childhood experiences when he agreed again to choreograph the Cirque du Soleil project. As he dove back into his work, he says he began to break down again, and this time he was plagued with visions of his own baby boy going through what he allegedly did with Jackson. He says he withdrew from the project again, and went back to therapy.