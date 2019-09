If you look at Episode 2 and Gurki's bad date, on the other hand, she clocked many red flags from her awful (insensitive) suitor at dinner , but still saw the date through to the “After Hours” portion of the night. Eventually, she pushed back on the offensive, rude, belittling things he said to her, but she made a good faith effort to explain herself to him until the very end — despite the fact that he’d given every indication that he wasn’t willing to empathize. By the end of her date, Justin has been so mean to Gurki, and she has been so patient with him that it’s impossible not to be on her side. But should a woman have to endure hours of rudeness and eventual beratement to have our sympathy? Would everyone still be Team Gurki if she had ended the date as soon as Justin told her he thought her parents’ arranged marriage was terrible? Based on the number of people calling Sarah condescending and uptight, I'm not so sure.