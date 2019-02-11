It’s a well-known truth that a cute guy or gal is always made cuter when paired with a faithful furry friend and that is certainly the case with season 23’s Bachelor. Not only does Colton Underwood have two dogs in his life, but both apparently have their own Bachelor-specific Instagram followings. Of the two, Colton’s dog Sniper is his long-time bud and the true love of his life, plus, he's also scheduled to make an appearance on The Bachelor.
And while there about a million things that Colton uses his social media accounts to promote, including his charities or what’s going on in The Bachelor week to week, he also constantly posts about his two puppers, Sniper and Thor — he even tags them in their own Instagram pages. It's not clear if Colton runs TheBachelorThor, BachelorSniper, and the best named account of all, ColtonLovesDogs, but Colton sure does love to tag these pages in each image of the dogs from his verified account.
Colton's younger dog, Thor, is from Asia and is a rescue that Colton adopted from the organization Bunny’s Buddies in 2018, according to TMZ. He’s a 2-year-old German Shepherd and his Instagram is pretty everyday as far as dog influencers go; it's full of extremely normal things like poops and walks.
But the Bachelor's long-time best friend is none other than Sniper. Though he also has his own Instagram, he’s also been a star on Colton’s for years now. Colton's very first Instagram in 2012 was in fact one of his dog (although that particular pic may be his dog that passed away in 2016). Either way, 13-year-old Sniper is his faithful, old companion and super photogenic — key for any dogfluencer, of course.
As Sniper’s Insta bio — as well as The Bachelorette Twitter account — points out, the pup appeared in Becca Kufrin's season and he will be on this season of The Bachelor. This doggo’s bio also reads, “I never say no to a good belly rub, I like chasing balls, and I’ll clean up after you on the dinner table” which certainly sound like the words of a loving Dog Dad, rather than an enthusiastic Bachelor fan.
Having such a close connection to his pets is a turn-on (no really, there is a 2018 study that literally proves people with dogs are more attractive to potential partners), but Colton has also started to really prove, on the show itself, that he also has a heart of gold. Though he does seem pretty mellow on camera (so you're forgiven if you're starting to worry that he doesn't have much of a personality), he's starting to show his goofy side as the season goes on. Plus, the conversation he had with contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes after she opened up about sexual assault might very well have been the most universally well-received Bachelor moments in history.
But if all this doesn't work, and Colton "Good Guy" Underwood doesn't find lasting love in the end (this is a reality show after all), at least he's got these two dogs and their budding influencer careers, right?
