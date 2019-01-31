Colton Underwood's Unearthed Prom Photo Reveals A Lot

Colton Underwood is ready to bare all — no, not like that. On Wednesday night, the current Bachelor star posted a throwback prom photo to Instagram featuring the longest blazer I've ever seen, shortly before divulging 25 previously-unknown facts about himself to Us Weekly.
"I can’t touch my toes when I stretch, but I can touch my tongue to my nose," he told the outlet. Powerful.
Other fun facts include that he really didn't wear underwear before The Bachelor, and that for Bachelor In Paradise, his second “checked bag” was an air-conditioning unit.
But perhaps the most relevant fact is this one: "I love taking bold [fashion] risks (and on occasion making terrible mistakes)."
Case in point:
"It’s crazy what a tailor and some confidence can do for a person," Underwood captioned the side-by-side. Not to mention, per his 25 facts, he's also recently started wearing underwear.
