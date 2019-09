Where Is Dominic Cummings, The Man Behind Brexit, Now?

In 2014, writer Andrew Gimson gave a portrait of Cummings the political operator in the website Conservative Home. "He is exceptionally intelligent, without being exceptionally steady: a ruthless man who fights to win and is prepared to risk defeat. If he were a conventional careerist, he could be bought off, or persuaded to be patient in the hope of obtaining the reward of becoming an MP and a minister. Cummings is more dangerous than that. He is an idealist. When he puts his mind to achieving practical results, which happens to be something he is very good at, he does so because he has ends in view which transcend self-advancement." Perfect proof of Cummings' idealism is found in his 237-page manifesto entitled "Some thoughts on education and political priorities."