We think we know these people from the first scene, because they think they know each other. Then, the magic of Perfect Strangers begins. Once the friends are gathered around the table, comfortably settled into their roles, the hostess, Eva (played by Cecilia Suárez in the Mexican version), deviously suggests they play a game. Each person will place his or her phone on the table. For the rest of the evening, they will read each incoming message aloud and answer incoming calls on speaker.