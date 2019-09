The Urban Legend That Roswell, New Mexico Can't Shake

Now, Marcel was free to give his unadulterated recollection of that day in July 1947. While visiting the site of the crash with a camera crew, Marcel described the unusual debris : “It felt like you had nothing in your hands. It wasn’t any thicker than the foil out of a pack of cigarettes. The thing about it that got me was that you couldn’t even bend it, couldn’t dent it. Even a sledgehammer would bounce off of it.” To Marcel, the conclusion of such a material was obvious. “It was not anything from this earth. That I’m quite sure of. Being an intelligence officer I was familiar with just about all materials used in aircraft and air travel. This was not like that. It could not have been.”