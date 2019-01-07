The Golden Globes air on January 6, but just sitting and watching the telecast is only a fraction of the complete experience. Thanks to social media, awards shows are a multi-faceted spectacle — the question is, can you keep up?
For a glimpse of the glamour and the behind-the-scenes camaraderie of the Golden Globes, we turn to social media. There, celebs show us their pre-party and post-party squad. We see their make-up routines. We see them as people, not red carpet models.
We might not be invited to the party, but we can still party along. We've gathered the wildest Instagrams and tweets from this evenings Golden Globes, and will updating as the ceremony goes on. After all, there are two parties: one on your TV, and one on your phone.