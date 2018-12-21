Can Transformers Fall In Love?

In Bumblebee, the main conflict is simply that “Bee” isn't safe on Earth at all — the Decepticons want to extinguish the Autobots, who encompass the rebellion. The bots that come to seek Bee out — Shatter (Angela Basset) and Dropkick (Justin Theroux) — are decidedly goon-ish, definitely evil and definitely not love interests for Bee. (But what if they fell in love with each other?) But Bee plays a role in Charlie’s burgeoning relationship with Memo — he smooshes them together so their faces almost touch, and he plays the right song for the occasion when necessary. This is a role that Bee also played in the 2007 film Transformers. Which means he’s aware of love, at the very least, and apparently a fan of it. When reached for comment, though, representation for Paramount confirmed that Bumblebee, at least in the Bumblebee universe, is a platonic figure.