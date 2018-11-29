Quentin Tarantino Marries Longtime Girlfriend Daniella Pick

View this post on Instagram

❤THANK YOU FOR ALL THE LOVE ❤️ we're so excited and happy to celebrate our engagement here in ISRAEL ?Thanks for your kind wishes. We feel truly blessed. My gorgeous dress made especially for me by my super amazing talented friend @danahareldesign and to my fabulous beauty team- Hair @adirjacob stylist @oritefraty makeup @elinorbarash Photo by @theamirmeiri | and last but not least, thank you Sharona for throwing us such a lovely and wonderful party. THANK YOU ❤❤❤??