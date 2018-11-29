Quentin Tarantino Marries Longtime Girlfriend Daniella Pick

Quentin Tarantino married his longtime girlfriend Daniella Pick Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to People. The director has been dating Pick, a 35-year-old model and singer from Israel, on and off since 2009. (They reportedly met during the press tour for Inglourious Basterds.) After they broke up, Tarantino dated costume designer Courtney Hoffman. In 2015, they rekindled their romance, and in 2017, they got engaged.
The Blast reports that following the wedding, Tarantino and Pick headed out to Mr. Chow, an upscale restaurant in Los Angeles, to celebrate. This is both Pick's and Tarantino's first marriage.
Tarantino is currently in Los Angeles shooting his much-publicized movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a retelling on the Manson murders. The movie stars Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate and Leonardo DiCaprio will be playing Rick Dalton. (For the record, Brad Pitt, Dakota Fanning, Emile Hirsch, and Lena Dunham, among others, are also set to appear in the movie.)
Congrats to the happy couple! May their marriage bring forth many more star-studded movies.
View this post on Instagram
❤THANK YOU FOR ALL THE LOVE ❤️ we're so excited and happy to celebrate our engagement here in ISRAEL ?Thanks for your kind wishes. We feel truly blessed. My gorgeous dress made especially for me by my super amazing talented friend @danahareldesign and to my fabulous beauty team- Hair @adirjacob stylist @oritefraty makeup @elinorbarash Photo by @theamirmeiri | and last but not least, thank you Sharona for throwing us such a lovely and wonderful party. THANK YOU ❤❤❤??
