Story from Pop Culture

Quentin Tarantino Marries Longtime Girlfriend Daniella Pick

Rebecca Farley
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images.
Quentin Tarantino married his longtime girlfriend Daniella Pick Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to People. The director has been dating Pick, a 35-year-old model and singer from Israel, on and off since 2009. (They reportedly met during the press tour for Inglourious Basterds.) After they broke up, Tarantino dated costume designer Courtney Hoffman. In 2015, they rekindled their romance, and in 2017, they got engaged.
The Blast reports that following the wedding, Tarantino and Pick headed out to Mr. Chow, an upscale restaurant in Los Angeles, to celebrate. This is both Pick's and Tarantino's first marriage.
Tarantino is currently in Los Angeles shooting his much-publicized movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a retelling on the Manson murders. The movie stars Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate and Leonardo DiCaprio will be playing Rick Dalton. (For the record, Brad Pitt, Dakota Fanning, Emile Hirsch, and Lena Dunham, among others, are also set to appear in the movie.)
Advertisement
Congrats to the happy couple! May their marriage bring forth many more star-studded movies.
Advertisement
Related Stories
Margot Robbie Has Transformed Into Sharon Tate
Lena Dunham Is In Quentin Tarantino's New Movie
Quentin Tarantino Cast Every White Person

More from TV

R29 Original Series