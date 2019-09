Via his post-escape girlfriend Fran Malanik, Sweat effectively communicated to authorities that he had designs on another escape plan. In exchange for details on this plan, he said, he would like more visiting privileges so he could see Malanik more frequently. Sweat’s plan hinged on the idea that, after revealing the flaws in Five Points’ security, authorities would allow him some leeway. He didn’t want to escape but instead wanted to help the prison tighten its security. Following his discussion with authorities, Sweat sat down with the Times to discuss his plan in detail, although the paper declined to print explicit details of the plan. It was in vain, though: He was moved to Attica Correctional Facility in Attica, New York after it all, and denied the privileges he sought. Plus, investigators found that Sweat’s plan was “without merit” and have insisted that his move to Attica was not in response to Sweat’s plan.