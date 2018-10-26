"A classmate of mine who had a history with Moira from the Edit Center here in New York was directing a short film. And he asked Moira to shoot the film for him, and I was supposed to be working with an editor on my own film," says Ricciardi. "[The editor] was a classmate of mine, and she said, you know, 'I'm not really available, I have to go and [assistant direct] this shoot.' I said, you stay at home at my apartment, and you edit, and I'll go AD for you. I showed up on set, and as soon I open the door, I see the director and Moira. That's where it all started: New York City on a film shoot."