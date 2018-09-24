Colton Underwood, a Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum, is going to be the Bachelor, and two former Bachelors have some advice.
"He needs to be decisive. Colton is an aware person. He wears his heart on his sleeve," Nick Viall told E! Online at the iHeart Radio festival this weekend. This is maybe a reference to Underwood's rampant indecision on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, where he waffled on his relationship with Tia Booth. When Underwood broke up with Booth, for the record, she gave similar advice: "He has to figure himself out, because he can't do this to someone else."
Advertisement
Viall, who appeared on two seasons of The Bachelorette as well as a season of Bachelor in Paradise, seemed decisive and grounded. But to no avail. He got engaged at the end of his season of The Bachelor only to separate from his fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi months later.
Meanwhile, Ben Higgins has this advice: "Keep feeling it, keep exploring, keep growing."
Higgins has also been on several Bachelor-adjacent shows, although in a different order. He appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette. He went on to be the Bachelor, and later, he got his own Freeform show called Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After? The question mark here is important — the couple broke up shortly after the first (and only) season aired. Later, Higgins appeared on Bachelor Winter Games, where he admitted he wasn't over his ex-fiancée Lauren Bushnell. There was some speculation that, following Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, Higgins would return to the role of Bachelor, something the franchise did before with Brad Womack.
But! The Bachelor is, like it or not, Colton Underwood, a 26-year-old former pro football player with a penchant for sweatshirt vests. Chris Harrison said that production chose Underwood because he "looks" like the Bachelor. So, he's got the looks part. Now, he just have to be decisive.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.
Advertisement