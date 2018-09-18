Meghan Markle Goes Back To Her TV Roots For The First Time As A Royal

Meghan Markle may have traded in acting for being an actual member of the British monarchy, but that doesn't mean she's ditched the small screen entirely. She's returning to TV, however fleetingly, in the first teaser for ITV's Queen Of The World, a two-part documentary airing on September 25.
As a whole, the documentary is all about Queen Elizabeth and the transition between the old and new generations of the royal family. This means we get glimpses of Prince William, Prince Harry, and everyone's favorite Suits actress in the teaser for the documentary (that is for some reason soundtracked by an instrumental version of Vanessa Carlton's "1000 Miles").
Advertisement
The couple of the year are front and center of this first look, with Harry quipping about seeing the Queen in the Palace — "If you suddenly bump into her in the corridor, don't panic. And then you will. We all do." — and Markle remarking on just how big the Commonwealth really is.
"Fifty-three countries, oh my goodness," she says in her brand spanking new British accent. "It'll keep us busy."
If you can get yourself across the pond, catch Queen Of The World when it airs on September 25 at 9:15 p.m.
Advertisement