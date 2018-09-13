Despite the proliferation of shoddy evidence, these trials had teeth. Bridget Bishop, an older woman with a reputation for promiscuity, was the first to be brought to trial — and the first to be hanged. As with Assassination Nation, the results of the Salem Witch Trials were gruesome: 20 people were executed, including Proctor, and even more died in prison. The trials' fervor waned when Massachusetts Bay Colony Governor Phipps banned such spectral evidence from being considered valid at trials, but that wasn't until October of 1692. By then, it was too late for the many victims.