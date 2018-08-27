Bethenny Frankel has taken to Twitter to share some more thoughts on the passing of her on-again, off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields. Shields was found dead in his room at Trump Tower on August 10, and shortly after the Real Housewives Of New York star posted a brief message on Instagram along with a photo of Shields and her late dog.
"Rest In Peace my sweet babies who gave me endless unconditional love," she wrote. "#nowandforever."
Other than that first reaction, Frankel has been quiet about the tragedy, but shared some words on Twitter on Sunday to thank fans for giving her time to process and heal.
"It’s hard to breathe & I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so," she said. "It’s excruciating-sudden death is no closure & constant ?s & memories. Our relationship is current so it’s painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends. Xo"
The last we heard of their relationship was during an interview with Steve Harvey back in May, in which Frankel said their relationship was "like a partnership where if we’re not being teammates and it’s not working and one man is down, then the other man is down. We’re trying to really kind of be good partners and be good teammates and I think relationships oddly are — and this sounds cold — but a little bit like business."
