The One Problem Ann Dowd Had With Michelle Wolf's Aunt Lydia Joke

Michelle Wolf's joke about The Handmaid's Tale's Aunt Lydia was one of many that made headlines following her gig as host of the White House Correspondents' Dinner back in April. During her speech, Wolf turned to press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and quipped that she loved her as "Aunt Lydia in The Handmaid’s Tale."
Aunt Lydia, played by Ann Dowd, is famously one of the cruelest characters in the show, keeping the handmaids in line with strict punishments. Luckily, Dowd herself is much more personable, and told Seth Meyers that while she loved the reference, she did take one issue with the joke
Advertisement
"Aunt Lydia would make mincemeat of you, missy," Dowd said Thursday night in reference to Sanders. As for Trump, well:
"She'd have him in that chair from season 1 in the middle of the circle, and she would have him figured out. Narcissism is her least favorite sin."
In fact, having Aunt Lydia in the White House, Dowd argues, would actually be a good thing, because she "would have taken care of business immediately."
That being said, she wouldn't hang around long because "she has no patience for nonsense."
Here's a better idea: Put Ann Dowd in the White House.
Advertisement