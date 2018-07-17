"It's interesting because I also started working on this project about ISIS, and what I really found was that — what I feel is post-capitalist ennui, just this boredom with life and just that affection and lack of purpose actually was a major force in western recruits to ISIS. It was people who felt really disaffected and felt like they had no place to go and their future was really grim or just boring. And they basically saw a world where they could become a hero. It's actually the same basic emotional architecture as people getting involved in reality TV. It's sort of people wanting to find a way to be on the main stage and to be famous. And so I guess the way my view of reality TV has changed is that it felt like the whole thing to me before, and now it feels like one symptom of the main problem. But that it's finding a way of showing up in all different spaces. It's just this need for fame or attention, or self-publishing or self-documentation, like on social media. Because our lives don't really matter outside of that lens now. And that just blew my mind, to discover that ISIS was actually kind of a part of that."