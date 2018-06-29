In Adrift, Shailene Woodley is far from comfortable. She's filthy and struggling to stay alive. The movie, which Woodley also produced, tells a harrowing tale of survival at sea. And, according to a new interview, even filming the movie was uncomfortable.
"For the last two weeks [of filming] I had a can of salmon, some steamed broccoli and two egg yolks every day — 350 calories," she told the British newspaper The Times.
This was necessary because Adrift is about the most agonizing of survivals. Woodley plays Tami Oldham, one half of a real-life couple who found themselves stranded at sea. Oldham survived an impressive 41 days alone at sea, carefully rationing the food she found in her boat. Think The Revenant but with wide open ocean instead of an icy tundra. Woodley used Oldham, who penned a book about her experience, as a resource for the movie, so the diet is likely accurate.
"She and I had multiple dialogues about everything from what clothes she wore, what music she listened to, to what her disposition was personality-wise, to the deeper, more psychologically conflicting issues surrounding self-preservation, survival, vulnerability, and love," Woodley told Refinery29 in May.
At this rate, with its true-to-life integrity and Woodley's producing role, Adrift is looking game for Oscar season. The Academy loves a traumatic survival story.
