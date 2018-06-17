For example, Leo, the sign of royalty, is the opposing sign of Aquarius, the sign of the collective. They make up a whole where we can see that there would be no king or queen without a community for them to lead. And without the community, where would we even find a king or queen? It appears that they cannot exist without the other. They provide each other with boundaries to thrive within. The same goes for Cancer and Capricorn. Cancer, the sign of the home and family, is opposite to Capricorn, the sign of societal structure. Without the family, where would society be? And without societal structure, what would become of the family unit? These are just one word associations with the signs, but you get the idea.