Mariah Carey is like the friend who warns you about the date you've just started seeing — except the date is American Idol. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night to promote her new Las Vegas show, "The Butterfly Returns," the singer ended up spending most of the segment shading her stint as a judge on season 12 of the reality show in light of its reboot on ABC.
"Is it true that you told [Lionel Richie] not to do American Idol when he was thinking about whether or not he should judge it?" Kimmel asked, ready to start some drama, especially considering Richie did go on to judge the show.
Advertisement
“If I didn’t, I should have,” she said, later adding, “Oh wait, can I just clarify? I keep interrupting my own promotion. I wasn’t saying that Lionel wouldn’t be a great judge. I was just saying I didn’t have the world’s best experience on that —"
“Oh, I think everybody got that,” Kimmel joked. I mean, we all saw the memes.
“It was bleak, darling,” she added. “It was a bleak experience. We don’t have to go back there. But there were some good hairstyles. It’s all good. We’ll stick the positives. My hairstyles were good… I mean everybody else’s were great too.”
To that I say:
Advertisement