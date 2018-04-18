Summer is officially on its way, because GLOW is coming back to our screens. The Netflix series premiered last June and was a wild romp of flashy costumes, outlandish characters, and surprisingly touching drama. On Wednesday, Netflix announced that the Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling, lead by Alison Brie, will be returning on June 29, and gave us a taste of what to expect.
While this teaser doesn't give us a look at any footage from the second season, it does get us warmed up by having the cast perform a lip-synced version of Michael Sembello’s "Maniac" as they don their signature costumes for another season of debauchery.
The teaser reintroduces us to all our favorite members of the cast, including Brie, Betty Gilpin, Britney Young, Jackie Tohn, Kate Nash, Sydelle Noel, and Marc Maron, in an homage to 1983's Flashdance.
"Season 2 is going to be insane," Marianna Palka, who plays Reggie in the series, told Refinery29 back in November. "My character goes through so much. I wish I could tell you what happens because it’s so crazy! Reggie is so intense. That character is very strong, she’s a stronger person, she’s a physically stronger woman… She has this charge of herself."
As for Ruth (Brie) and Debbie (Gilpin) rocky friendship, things are also getting more intense.
"In Season 1, it’s almost easy for them to compartmentalize their friendship and explain away why they have to be together, because of this wrestling show," Gilpin previously told TVLine. "It’s the perfect excuse for them to be physically near each other, because they really love each other. That becomes harder and harder as time goes on, when they never really had the conversation of 'Hey, you did this to me. Apologize,' or Ruth never got to say, 'These are the ways in which I felt mistreated by you as a friend…' It’s getting harder and harder for them to ignore."
