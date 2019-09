Victoria’s Secret Launched An Instagram Pop-Up Shop

For the holiday season, Victoria’s Secret launched the first-ever exclusive digital pop-up shop on Instagram, bringing what they're calling a “flock-to-see-it moment," a place for the VS community to gather, with original content that will inspire its customers to like, click, and shop a variety of gifts and products. How can an Instagram account be exclusive, you ask? Well, the @VSPopUp account is actually private! So go ahead and request to follow it, once you’re accepted, you’ll be able to access all the exclusive content, including blogger picks and giveaways.