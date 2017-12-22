Victoria’s Secret Launched An Instagram Pop-Up Shop

Victoria’s Secret’s innovative pairings just keep on coming! Fresh off of the retailer’s first collaboration with the Kardashian/Jenner favorite high-fashion brand, Balmain on a 22-piece collection of "sexily gilded items," and "body-conscious silhouettes." VS has once again taken to the ‘gram to change the way its customers shop.
For the holiday season, Victoria’s Secret launched the first-ever exclusive digital pop-up shop on Instagram, bringing what they're calling a “flock-to-see-it moment," a place for the VS community to gather, with original content that will inspire its customers to like, click, and shop a variety of gifts and products. How can an Instagram account be exclusive, you ask? Well, the @VSPopUp account is actually private! So go ahead and request to follow it, once you’re accepted, you’ll be able to access all the exclusive content, including blogger picks and giveaways.
Although the holiday pop-up has ended for the year, we advise you to follow the account to make sure you aren’t left out on the surprises that are sure to come in 2018. We know you want to start the year right!
