Rihanna Reminds Us That We All Could Use A Little More Sleep

Apparently there are just not enough hours in the day to be an award-winning recording artist, iconic designer, and beauty mogul, and still get a healthy amount of shut-eye. Just ask Rihanna.
In the December cover story of Vogue Paris, Rihanna revealed that she tends to get way less than the suggested eight hours.
"As a matter of fact, I only sleep three or four hours a night," she said in the story, which was translated by WWD.
In case you weren't sure, three or four hours isn't nearly the amount of shut eye experts say you should get. The CDC recommends adults between the ages of 18 and 60 sleep at least seven or more hours each night. So, like many of us, Rihanna is missing the mark considerably.
We imagine that a lifestyle as hectic and crazy as Rihanna's doesn't allow much time to settle down. But when it does, Rihanna is plagued by the same issue that keeps many of us up at night: Netflix binges.
“I have a lot of trouble switching off. Even when I get home early, which means before 1 a.m., I start binge-watching shows or documentaries, which I love. I can’t go straight to bed," she said. Yep, even Rihanna knows the struggle of staying up for just one more episode.
Since TV seems to be part of her struggle, cutting out blue light could be one fix for Rihanna. Those of us who also have issues falling asleep can also try some of these tips, like cleaning your room or adding extra fiber to your diet. Or, when all else fails, listen to a calming sleep playlist to help drift off.
We're not sure how Rihanna manages to stay so glowing on such little sleep. Those Fenty highlighters must really be that good.
