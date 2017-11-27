Someone Has Created The Gay Nativity Scene We Need In Our Lives

Our neighbors’ two Joseph nativity is up & I’m beaming ?? pic.twitter.com/7OKbFLU7v1— Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) November 24, 2017
man the birth of jesus was DEFINITELY a miracle now— Merry Magdalene Visaggio (@MagsVisaggs) November 25, 2017
Now THAT’s what I call an immaculate conception!— theLwordmademegay (@Lwordmademepod) November 25, 2017
Salesperson: Sirs, it comes with the whole set, I can't sell you two Josephs.— Moxie Jane (@shamemystalker) November 25, 2017
Later: Gays high-fiving lesbian neighbors as there are now two same-sex nativity sets on their block.
We're wearing the same outfit!— Sgt. Laughter™ (@ilovemmasobad) November 25, 2017
I told you what I was wearing so this wouldn't happen!
Joseph: WTH Joseph, I told you I was wearing pink!— ⌬Nessa Carson (@SuperScienceGrl) November 26, 2017
Joseph: You know I love this robe! What do you want me to do, get changed?
Joseph: ...
Joseph: ...
Well I mean biblically speaking little Jesus did have two dads. These guys just want to be as accurate as possible ????️?— Analise Robison (@RobisonAnalise) November 25, 2017
The Bible says that Jesus had two dads. I see nothing wrong with this.— Hope ❤???? (@starkidhope) November 25, 2017
Here's my gaytivity scene with 2 Marys. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/J8itjUCOgr— Mrs Lady (@Rogue_MrsLady) November 26, 2017