This 10-Year-Old's Best Man Speech For His Dad Was Incredible

Well, here's a wonderful argument for including kids in your wedding. A 10-year-old boy named Jaydon Rabatin surprised his dad Kevin and new stepmom Briana as he delivered an unforgettable speech as the best man for their November 12 wedding in Wilmington, DE.
"The day has come that this man is getting married. I'm not too sure how I feel about it," he started, according to ABC News. "Don’t get me wrong. I love Brie. Isn't she the most beautiful bride? But this means I'm losing my bachelor buddy. We go waaaaay back. It's like I have known him since the first breath I took." Aw, don't worry Jaydon, your dad will still be your buddy.
He got more serious by the end: "I hope you two [have] nothing but true happiness together," he said. "I look forward to watching you two grow old together. We have many new memories and adventures to make together, and I truly look forward to it. There is nothing more important as a son than to see my dad happy. And that's what he is when he is with Brie. Thank you for making my dad happy." We bet there wasn't a dry eye in the room.
Newlyweds Kevin and Briana Rabatin, as well as the 65 guests, absolutely loved the little best man's speech. Jaydon's mom had told Kevin that the boy had been practicing it for days.
"I am so proud of him. That was pretty cool," Kevin Rabatin told ABC News. "I figured he'd be nervous and stumbling over it, but he did great. I was nervous for him. There was a lot of people there and everyone's staring at him."
What Jaydon said "just made my heart melt," said Briana Rabatin.
"In my own vows, I said that I promised to love and protect him as if he were my own son," she told ABC News. "I was very proud of him for that. I thought it was awesome."
Looks like Jaydon has a bright future as a toastmaster.
See the video for yourself, below.
