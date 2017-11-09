Following the New York Times report that five women have accused Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct, Parks & Recreation creator Mike Schur has tweeted his thoughts on the allegations, as well as an apology for having the comedian on the show.
C.K. appeared in six episodes of the NBC sitcom, which starred Amy Poehler as the upbeat and eager Leslie Knope, as Dave Sanderson, Leslie's short-lived love interest, in 2009 and again in 2012. The alleged incidents in the Times, which involve the comedian masturbating in front of women without their success, reportedly took place in the late '90s, and 2002, 2003, and 2005.
"Misogyny is a cancer," Schur tweeted, accompanied by a link to the story. "Harassment and abuse are that cancer metastasizing and going untreated. Stories like this being reported and printed are the first steps toward a cure."
He then went on to address Louis' appearance on the show.
"I don't remember when I heard the rumors about him. But I'm sure it was before the last time he was on Parks and Rec. And that sucks. And I'm sorry," he added.
Comedians Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov told the Times that Louis C.K. had masturbated in front of them after their show at the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, Colorado in 2002; Abby Schachner claims he masturbated while they were on the phone in 2003; Rebecca Corry says he asked to masturbate in front of her on set during a television pilot in 2005; and a woman who wishes to remain anonymous said he "abused his power" and masturbated in front of her multiple times while working in production on The Chris Rock Show in the late '90s. The full allegations are detailed here. C.K. refused to respond to the Times' request to speak about the alleged misconduct.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
