Nickelodeon Showrunner Suspended Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Update 12:23PM 10/20/2017: A spokesperson for Nickelodeon has provided the following statement to Refinery29:
"Chris Savino is no longer working with Nickelodeon. We take allegations of misconduct very seriously, and we are committed to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment that is free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct.
The Loud House, which is currently in its second season, will continue to air on Nickelodeon and be in production. Season three is scheduled to premiere in early 2018."
Another day, another man losing his job over sexual assault allegations. The Harvey Weinstein story truly is, as Oprah Winfrey describes it, a "watershed moment," starting with the New York Times publishing a damning account of Weinstein sexually harassing actors, models, interns and employees for decades. Women are telling their stories, either publicly or anonymously, and men who commit these actions are finally being held accountable.
The creator and showrunner of the Nickelodeon cartoon Loud House, Chris Savino, 46, has been suspended from Viacom (Nickelodeon's parent company), after almost 12 women accused him of sexual misconduct, reports the Hollywood Reporter. The alleged sexual misconduct ranges from "unwanted sexual advances" to "threats of blacklisting female colleagues" who had ended relationships with him, writes THR.
In a statement, Viacom said that they are "committed to the safety and well-being of our employees, and to fostering a workplace free from harassment. As a matter of policy, we do not comment on specific employee matters, but we take all allegations of this nature very seriously, investigate them thoroughly and take any necessary actions as a result."
A director on Netflix's Bojack Horseman, Anne Walker Farrell, wrote on Twitter that she was harassed by Savino 15 years ago, when she was 20. She says she's speaking up for the "younguns" [sic] out there." Farrell also posted what appears to be a letter advising the unknown recipient that Savino should be terminated from Nickelodeon for being a "predator and a liability." We should also note that she is coming out in addition to the twelve other anonymous accusers, which prompted Savino's ousting at Nickelodeon.
Guess who learned this fast @ age 20 ?— Anne Walker Farrell (@lemurmcfemur) August 23, 2017
Both of my harassers are still out there. One of em has his own show. This shit is real, be wary. https://t.co/T1vvV7ZYmf
I feel sorry I didn't speak up sooner. I learned my lesson. Speaking up, and looking out for the younguns out there. <3 Never again.— Anne Walker Farrell (@lemurmcfemur) October 18, 2017
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call theRAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
