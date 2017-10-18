I love that these photos went up at my university Cleveland State University& the President's response was to say "First amendment rights" pic.twitter.com/0pu0tspRnh— (((Elizabeth))) (@SoSayWeAll777) October 16, 2017
This is beyond hate speech. This poster literally says "Fascist Solutions." The way @CLE_State responded is absolutely horrendous. pic.twitter.com/xWveIXkPEW— // (@spookyknafeh) October 17, 2017
Since when is Hate Speech and suggesting people commit suicide protected by the 1st Amendment? @CLE_State pic.twitter.com/QjGpXvslmT— Cameron Fisher (@Cameron__Fisher) October 17, 2017
this isn't upholding of freedom or neutrality @PresBerkman this is cowardly endorsement of violence and there will be blood on your hands pic.twitter.com/TbqXzaCIIF— jack ? (@Pamtre_) October 17, 2017
Dear CSU community, please join me for an open meeting tomorrow to discuss a recent incident involving an anti-LGBTQ+ poster on campus. pic.twitter.com/ae1u7wBty3— Ronald M. Berkman (@PresBerkman) October 17, 2017