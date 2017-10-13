Train Like A Jedi With This Star Wars-Themed Workout Gear

Good news Star Wars fans: it's now completely possible to drop your boring old kettlebells and pick up something from the dark side, thanks to new Star Wars-themed fitness gear from Onnit, Mashable reports.
The fitness company released a Star Wars line last month, featuring all your evil faves like Darth Vader, Boba Fett, and the Storm Troopers, now shaped into kettlebells. The line also includes a Death Star workout ball and a Hans Solo trapped in carbonite yoga mat.
Darth Vader is the heaviest kettlebell (as he should be), weighing 70 pounds and costing $199.95. The Stormtrooper is 60 pounds and $179.95, and Boba Fett is 50 pounds and $149.95. The whole set is sure to "strike fear into the hearts of all in their presence," according to Onnit. "You will never find a more wretched group of scum and villainy in any gym."
If you're a yoga fan, it'll cost you $64.95 to do downward-facing dog over Hans Solo's carbonite-frozen face, but the good news is that the mat is both reversible and moisture-wicking. "Jabba the Hut’s favorite palace decoration," as Onnit calls Hans Solo, could also become your new favorite yoga mat.
The Death Star Slam Ball is, according to Onnit, "a powerful new weapon of Imperial design," and so much more than your typical medicine ball. It weighs 20 pounds and is made of "incredibly strong and dense polyurethane rubber, giving it supreme defense against any rebel attack." As far as Onnit is aware, there are no weaknesses built into this ball. You can get your very own Death Star for $74.95.
May the force be with your workout.
