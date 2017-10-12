Mindy Kaling is getting into the Halloween spirit, but her plan for this year's costume is decidedly much scarier than last year's Sully Sullenberger getup. This morning the Mindy Project star and creator tweeted a photo of Perry (Alexander Skarsgård) from HBO's Big Little Lies, and she's right: It's the most terrifying costume you could think of.
True, classic spooky Halloween costumes are usually reserved for Grim Reapers and Headless Horsemen, but Perry is his own brand of the scary. The BLL villain was (spoiler alert) physically abuse towards his wife, Celeste (Nicole Kidman), and later revealed to be the rapist who fathered Jane Chapman's (Shailene Woodley) son, Ziggy (Iain Armitage).
Advertisement
"This is the scariest Halloween costume I could think of!" Kaling captioned the photo of the character.
This is the scariest Halloween costume I could think of! pic.twitter.com/O7OTVjSSxN— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) October 12, 2017
Luckily, IRL, Skarsgård and Kidman's friendship is nothing but wonderful. The two even famously shared a kiss after he won Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie at the 2017 Emmys.
However, this costume is particularly scary following the recent news out of Hollywood. Thanks to a report in the New York Times, more and more actresses are coming forward to accuse producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault. If the allegations are true, this is something Weinstein quietly got away with for way too long — something that can also be said about Perry. That's why the show was so important.
"I share this with my tribe of four ladies," Laura Dern, who played Renata, said during her Emmys acceptance speech for her own role on the show. "I feel very proud to be a part of reflecting fierce women and mothers finding their voice."
For women, especially (although James Van Der Beek's experience proves this can happen to any gender), these are fraught times. Mindy Kaling's tweet is just another reminder.
Advertisement