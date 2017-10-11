Whole Foods' Latest Recall Is Coming For Your Breakfast Food

If you recently bought raisin bran from Whole Foods, you might have to do some cleaning out — but only if you also happen to have a peanut allergy.
On Friday, Whole Foods put out a statement saying that they are recalling their 365 Everyday Value Organic Raisin Bran due to undeclared peanuts that were not listed on the product label. As such, Whole Foods is recalling the product out of caution for anyone who might be allergic to peanuts and unknowingly bought it.
"The issue was discovered after Whole Foods Market determined the packaging contained Peanut Butter Cocoa Balls instead of Organic Raisin Bran," Whole Foods' statement read.
The affected product was sold in Whole Foods stores across the U.S. as well as online on Amazon. The product was packaged in 15 oz. boxes labeled 365 Everyday Value Organic Raisin Bran with UPC code 9948243903 and a best-by date of June 4, 2018. No illnesses have been reported yet, and Whole Foods has pulled the product from shelves and online stores, but you might want to double-check your cupboards to make sure that you're safe.
Those with serious peanut allergies can have life-threatening reactions upon consuming products with peanut allergens. According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, peanut allergies are one of the food allergens most commonly associated with anaphylaxis, a sudden and potentially deadly condition that requires immediate attention and treatment.
Anyone who purchased this product at Whole Foods can bring a receipt into stores for a full refund, and those who bought it online will receive additional information via email. If you have any questions, you can call 1-844-936-8255. For more information, head to Whole Foods' website.
