Miley Cyrus Just Called Katy Perry Her Sister

A photo just shared to Miley Cyrus's Twitter is captioned "sisters," and not surprisingly, it includes her actual sister Noah Cyrus. But there's also another celebrity in there: Katy Perry. Miley and Noah are on either side of her, posing playfully in front of a giant pair of lips.
Fans replied to the tweet by describing the group as "queens" and "pop legends" and sharing other photos of the two artists, whose relationship goes way back. "Katy Perry, she’s been a friend of mine for a really long time," Miley said on WKTU's Cubby and Carolina Bermudez radio show earlier this year. "We were actually just realizing the other day that next year, we'll have been friends for 10 years. I think that's my friend that I've known the longest, which is really, really weird!"
She added that she and Katy became friends after she revealed on the radio that "I Kissed a Girl" was about Miley. "When she came out with 'I Kissed a Girl,' I was doing the Hannah Montana movie, and I heard her on the radio," she said. "They said, 'Who did you write that about?' She said me! And I was on a four wheeler, actually — my dad had this four wheeler, this is how hillbilly we are, we had a radio attached to the four wheeler — and I heard it and I screamed, and started freaking out."
Wait, what? According to Katy, the song wasn't so much about Miley as it was about every woman she's been attracted to. "There were so many muses to that song," she said on the same radio show. "Also, when I was that age, I was just a little s**t stirrer."
Regardless, she added, "I love her so much." It's clear that this admiration is mutual.
Sisters . All 3 of us . ????? pic.twitter.com/GQDTncpprH— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) October 7, 2017
