This Woman Sued After A Bad Date — & Won

If you've been active in the dating world at any point of your life, there's a good chance you've been on a date so bad you wished you could sue. Unfortunately, that's not usually an option. But after one particularly bad date, Australian fitness instructor Zoë Daly actually did sue — and she won.
Daly signed up with Elite Introductions, a private matchmaking service, on November 7 of last year, The Sydney Morning Herald reports. The service charged Daly almost $5,000 in a promise to find her a "like-minded, ambitious, successful, professional" man. But that is not the man she met.
Instead, Daly said the service matched her with a man who was "very negative," showed no interest in her, "spoke about himself the whole time," was "not passionate about his job," was "ashamed" of his family and made offensive comments about her car. Not exactly a match made in heaven.
According to the lawsuit Daly filed against Elite Introductions following the date, the man also looked much older than the 40-years-old he had written on his profile, and she had requested the service match her with someone aged between 32 and 38 years.
Daly sued Elite Introductions and the agency's owner, Trudy Gilbert, for "misleading and deceptive conduct" over their claim that the service was full of "amazing" men who would be "snapped up by January" if she didn't sign up for the service right away.
At the end of August, just under two months after she filed the complaint, the Civil and Administrative Tribunal of New South Wales ruled in Daly's favor and asked that Elite Introductions refund 80% of her membership fee, totaling $4,000.
