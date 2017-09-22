What This Mom Said When Her Daughter's Gay BFF Asked To Spend The Night

Update: Apparently, Mason Barclay's argument that gay friends shouldn't be lumped into the no-one-of-the-opposite-gender-at-a-sleepover rule worked. He was invited to Friday night's sleepover, he tells Refinery29, and they had a great time.
For as long as many of can remember there was one consistent rule for a girl's sleepover: No boys allowed. But does that rule change if your daughter's best friend is a gay man?
Gay teenager Mason Barclay thinks that it should. And he texted his friend Houston's mom directly to make his case, Logo reports.
"‘Hey Mrs Shelton! This is Mason Brian Barclay, I am one of Houston’s new best friends," he wrote in a text that he later posted to Twitter. "If she had people over on Friday, would I, a very homosexual male, be able to take part in the sleepover? I think the common meaning behind only allowing the same sex to share sleepovers is due to the typical interest in the opposite sex, when in this case, I do not like the opposite sex."
Sounds like a pretty solid case to us, and Barclay even ended his request with a very polite, "Thank you for your time and consideration, have a great night. Amen."
But Houston's mom still had one concern.
"Hmm. Well, my husband is hot," she wrote. "Should I worry?"
Although one person was a little confused by her response, most just had one very important question:
Clearly, Houston's mom meant her sassy response as a joke. But we're still in the dark about whether or not Barclay gets to attend the sleepover (which, since he posted the screenshot on Monday, should be happening tonight). For now, it's TBD.
