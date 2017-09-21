In a cruel twist of fate for the coffee-obsessed, a company named Death Wish Coffee has recalled a nitro cold brew product over concerns that it could actually kill someone.
As the company explained in a recall notice, an expert recommended that they add another step in their manufacturing process for Death Wish Nitro Cold Brew that would lower the risk of ingesting Clostridium botulinum, a sometimes deadly bacteria, Gothamist reports.
So far, there have been no illnesses or deaths related to Death Wish Coffee, and the company explains that the recall is simply a precaution.
"Our customers’ safety is of paramount importance and Death Wish Coffee is taking this significant, proactive step to ensure that the highest quality, safest, and of course, strongest coffee products we produce are of industry-exceeding standards — thus we are taking this measure of recalling all Death Wish Nitro Cold Brew cans from shelves," Mike Brown, founder and owner of Death Wish Coffee, said in the recall. "We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause our customers and our retail partners, but we believe this is the right precautionary measure to take."
As Death Wish writes in the statement, nitro coffee is still relatively new, as is the process manufacturers use to make it so they're still figuring out the best way to keep bacteria like C. botulinum out.
So, if you have any Death Wish Nitro Cold Brew at home, go ahead and throw it out. The company is offering a full refund for those who bought their coffee online, and anyone who bought it in store can bring proof of purchase to the retailer to get their money back.
And if you happen to have consumed your nitro cold brew already, don't worry too much. The risk of C. botulinum is still small, even with the flawed process. Still, if you're worried or feeling weak after drinking Death Wish, then it never hurts to check in with a doctor.
The symptoms of botulism, the food-borne illness caused by C. botulinum, include: double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, a thick-feeling tongue, dry mouth, and muscle weakness.
According to the CDC, symptoms usually start 18 to 36 hours after eating (or drinking) something contaminated, but can start as early as 6 hours or as late as 10 days after.
