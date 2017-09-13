Coming out isn't always easy, and it can be especially difficult if you're still figuring yourself out — and if you're coming out to someone who you're about to live with.
A Reddit user who goes by nsyncbibibi posted in the r/LGBT community thread that he had recently come out to his future roommate after signing their lease.
"Came out to my future roommate and don't think it could have gone any better," he wrote.
He posted a screenshot of a text exchange with his future roommate, where he had messaged, "Probably should have told you this before signing the lease. But I'm bi/gay/still figuring it out. I know you probably don't care but thought I'd let ya know."
Advertisement
To his surprise, his roommate-to-be had a great response.
"Thanks for telling me that, man, I really appreciate your courage and the fact that you feel confortable [sic] enough to tell me," the roommate wrote. "I think that's awesome you're figuring things out and it definitely won't change anything between us."
Not only did his future roommate reassure him that his sexuality doesn't change anything, he also took the opportunity to come out himself.
"Also thank you for opening this window because I've been stressing about telling you, but I'm bi myself haha so we can just be a big ol bi/gay/figuring things out house lol thanks again for telling me man!" he texted.
As it turns out, the original poster had nothing to worry about. Plus, it seems like his roommate went to lengths to be extra-considerate.
"Most of my friends here know about me; but just, it should go without saying, but I won't tell anyone about you," he texted, adding, "it's your own story."
Suffice to say, it looks like these two are off to a great start.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement