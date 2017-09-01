Poetry is the ultimate form of expressing true love, right? While that may or may not be true, some of us just weren't born with a poet's soul. And comedian Mike Recine has a solution for us — just steal a "poem" from a TV show theme song and claim it as your own. After all, it worked for him, Mashable reports.
Recine posted a screenshot from a text conversation with his girlfriend to Twitter Tuesday, in which he sends her a "poem" he "wrote" for her. But, really, it's just the lyrics to the King of Queens theme song.
Advertisement
I told my girlfriend I wrote her a poem but it was just the theme song to King of Queens. pic.twitter.com/2B1H6n7XtX— Mike Recine (@mikerecine) August 29, 2017
Luckily for him, she didn't catch on and really believed that he wrote that heartfelt poem just for her. And since it was such a success for Recine, some of the more than 18,000 people who have liked his tweet and the more than 74,000 people who have retweeted it at the time of writing decided to also give it a shot.
It was a huge success, for some of them.
Wow...this actually worked ? pic.twitter.com/H8bDHwnetw— Vince Lamartina, MPA (@vincelamartina) August 31, 2017
For others, not so much.
Some of the people who were trolled by their significant others immediately recognized the theme song, but we can't fault the people who didn't catch on and really thought they were being serenaded by a romantic poem from their partner's heart. After all, the theme song is pretty heartfelt.
Just listen.
So next time you're in a bind, and really can't think of romantic words of your own, remember this. The King of Queens theme song isn't the only one that works in this situation. Heck, you could even use it on a friend via the Golden Girls theme song. The possibilities are endless.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement