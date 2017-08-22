For the past 26 years, Sharon and Billy Hahs have traveled all over the world chasing solar eclipses, and have managed to catch 11 of them. "There's just nothing else in the universe like a total solar eclipse," says Sharon. "During totality, the air gets cool. You have a 360-degree dusk. And then all of the sudden it's over, until the next time. It's science and magic all turned together." The couple has seen eclipses in many different countries including Ethiopia, Australia, Zambia, and Norway. They've even stayed in tents in the Sahara Desert. But this year the Solar Eclipse came to them, right in their own backyard. That's right! Sharon and Billy Hahses family-owned farmhouse in Sedgewickville, Missouri landed in the path of totality for today's solar eclipse, and the couple invited about 60 of their friends and family over to view the scientific serendipity with them. The Hahses have a routine: Sharon takes about 25 photos to capture the full evolution (from the partial eclipse, to the corona, to the diamond ring effect) while Billy attempts to capture it through painting. "The thing that changes from one eclipse to the next is the size and shape of the corona and the exact flavor of blue that you got on that particular eclipse," Billy said. When asked which eclipse was their favorite? "All of them," they both replied. Billy thinks he might have a favorite after today though: "We didn't get to bring 60 people along on any of these others, and these are 60 people that we treasure and love."

