"I'm not a mystic at all," Billy Hahs said in a video from the BBC. "But it does have a kind of gripping effect." They call themselves "eclipse-afficiandos," Sharon Hahs said, and they do their best to capture each one they see. Sharon takes photos from the moment the moon first takes a bite out of the sun to totality to the last moment before the moon clears the sun and goes along in its orbit. But after their third eclipse, the couple realized that the sky isn't actually black like it shows up in everyone's photos. So to get a truly accurate representation of the moment, Billy also paints what he sees with a dark blue sky.