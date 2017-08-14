According to Reuters, Costco defended its use of the term "Tiffany" to sell its own jewelry by arguing that "Tiffany" had developed as a standalone term with connotations beyond Tiffany & Co. That's a pretty bold argument, considering Tiffany & Co's cultural icon status has been cemented through millions of blue boxes and Audrey Hepburn's on-screen window gazing in Breakfast at Tiffany's.