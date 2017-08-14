Alert! One Of Target's New Fashion-y Lines Is Already In Stores

Hurry up and check your Instagram feed: Jen Coleman and Laura Wiertzema, the twosome behind Target Does It Again — the Instagram account that scouts out the best the store has to offer — alerted us of something pretty major. On Tuesday, the duo posted a snapshot of a cute-but-unassuming black-based floral V-neck dress. The real draw, however, was its tag, which read 'A New Day,' one of the four new more fashion-minded brands Target will be rolling out over the next two years; the store describes A New Day as “a modern take on a classic aesthetic and incredible prints and patterns,” and it’s the only women’s brand (save for a sportier range) that's part of the push to create niche labels that speak to customers’ specific needs.
Advertisement
“Spotted one of the new Target brands today! Looking good ������? #targetdoesitagain #anewday,” they wrote. The dress pictured is $27.99 and, according to Target Does It Again, is offered in solid colors as well.
Of course, their followers tried to get all of the details in the comments: “How much is the price range for this new line,” @waitwhatwhut wrote. (“Seems to be the same price range as Merona,” they responded). Another noted that she just bought a dress from the line and compared it to H&M. “Really nice,” she said.
“We loved stumbling across the new brand last week!” Coleman told Refinery29. “It was nice to see some newness in the apparel department. A New Day feels like the younger fun sister to Merona. On-trend styles, fresh branding, and some classic pieces thrown in the mix. We're excited to see what's to come!”
Coincidently, Merona and Mossimo were phased out in an effort for the store to stock pieces that were more curated. Sounds like it’s truly a new day at Target.
Advertisement