Alert! One Of Target's New Fashion-y Lines Is Already In Stores

Hurry up and check your Instagram feed: Jen Coleman and Laura Wiertzema, the twosome behind Target Does It Again — the Instagram account that scouts out the best the store has to offer — alerted us of something pretty major. On Tuesday, the duo posted a snapshot of a cute-but-unassuming black-based floral V-neck dress. The real draw, however, was its tag, which read 'A New Day,' one of the four new more fashion-minded brands Target will be rolling out over the next two years; the store describes A New Day as “a modern take on a classic aesthetic and incredible prints and patterns,” and it’s the only women’s brand (save for a sportier range) that's part of the push to create niche labels that speak to customers’ specific needs.