Mia Freedman: I care about LGBTQI rights!!!— Michelle Rennex (@michellerennex) August 8, 2017
L - look
G - guys
B - basically it's
T - time to
Q - quietly make
I - it all about me
rights https://t.co/yQMhwnrj4r
Parents, don't forget to take a sweet selfie with your kids to show support for women with infertility issues too! #married4marriageequality— Doug Jamieson (@itsdougjam) August 8, 2017
Inspired by #married4marriageequality For those who are starving take a photo with a mouth full of salami #fed4hungryequality pic.twitter.com/y8WpYUZ4ZM— Jordan Raskopoulos (@JordanRasko) August 8, 2017
Inspired by Mia Freedman's selfless #married4marriageequality committment.— Salty ™ (@MsVeruca) August 8, 2017
I'd like to share a pic of my home with the homeless & poors. pic.twitter.com/ZY7CIvieqH
At best, #married4marriageequality is stupid and tone deaf.— J A D E (@RehdersCorner) August 9, 2017
At worst, it is mean-spirited humblebragging.
Hey heteros, Do NOT post a photo of your wedding ring for #married4marriageequality. It's self-centred and patronising.— Cate Pearce (@Cateppics) August 9, 2017
"See this big, sparkly symbol of my class privilege on my finger? Look at it, it make my opinion super relevant." #married4marriageequality— Ella Webb (@elweb) August 8, 2017