Have you ever heard of the Republic of Belarus? No? Me, either. But apparently the Eastern European country, which borders Russia, has some pretty interesting porn habits.
So much so, in fact, that the data scientists at Pornhub decided to do a deep dive of the country's searches — even though it only ranks 66th in overall traffic to the website. And one finding in particular definitely makes the search worth it.
According to Pornhub, people in Belarus are 1286% more likely to search for My Little Pony porn than the worldwide average.
Yep, you read that right. Porn involving animated ponies with names like Rainbow Dash, Twilight Sparkle, and Pinkie Pie actually does exist, and the people in Belarus apparently like it, a lot.
According to Pornhub, that means that these people could happily call themselves Bronies — but just know that not all Bronies are masturbating to pony porn. Being a Brony doesn't have anything to do with sex, actually. It's just a name for a person outside of the show's demographic (basically teenage boys and grown men) who "simply aren't afraid to admit they enjoy a show which is innocent, colorful, and funny," according to Whatisabrony.com.
The Pornub report unfortunately doesn't delve any deeper into the people of Belarus's fascination with My Little Pony porn, but it does give us insight into other things they've been searching.
The most popular search term in Belarus is “Russian," and when compared to the rest of the world, visitors from Belarus are 2000% more likely to search for “Russian mature” and “Russian mom." That makes sense, since people are most likely to look for porn featuring people from their own country or nationality.
And more women (30%) are searching for porn in Belarus than the worldwide average (26%). We're not sure whether it's the women who make up a majority of those My Little Pony searches, but regardless, we've definitely learned a lot about this little-known country.
