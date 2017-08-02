Lane Bryant Just Introduced Skinny Jeans That Will Make Your Butt Look Good

Lane Bryant is making good on its promise to make women feel confident about their bodies —and approaching style with a fashion-forward point-of-view. On Monday, the plus-size retailer announced it was adding new super stretch skinny jeans to its range, and we're pretty excited. According to its site, the denim features four key elements: 1) Sculpting: "Perfect pocket placement for that 'damn, my butt looks good boost;'" 2) Smoothing: "Hugs every curve and does mind-blowingly good things for your body;" 3) Lengthening: "We can't promise the legs of a thousand lunges. But we'll let you make the call;" and 4) Stretch & Recovery: "Moves with you...and snaps right back wear after wear."
Lane Bryant’s super stretch skinny jeans were designed with the customer in-mind, and we’re pleased to report that includes not just a range of washes and styles available in sizes 14 to 28, but on-trend details like deconstructed, fringe-y hems. And get this: They're so convinced you'll fall in love with them, they're even offering $15 off your first pair.
What we really appreciate, though, is that Lane Bryant announced the venture with a beautifully shot campaign, proving all women can rock a pair of skinny jeans (not that we had any doubts, of course). Ballerina Lizzy Howell, influencer Kelly Augustine, models Hunter McGrady, Bree Kish, and Denise Bidot bring the pants to life, showing just how many different types of curves the denim works on.
The new skinny jean is here, and it looks damn good. Click on to shop the full collection.