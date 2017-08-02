Lane Bryant Just Introduced Skinny Jeans That Will Make Your Butt Look Good

Lane Bryant is making good on its promise to make women feel confident about their bodies —and approaching style with a fashion-forward point-of-view. On Monday, the plus-size retailer announced it was adding new super stretch skinny jeans to its range, and we're pretty excited. According to its site, the denim features four key elements: 1) Sculpting: "Perfect pocket placement for that 'damn, my butt looks good boost;'" 2) Smoothing: "Hugs every curve and does mind-blowingly good things for your body;" 3) Lengthening: "We can't promise the legs of a thousand lunges. But we'll let you make the call;" and 4) Stretch & Recovery: "Moves with you...and snaps right back wear after wear."