Country singer Luke Bryan is known, of course, for his music, with songs like "Drunk On You" and "Do I". But he's also known for shaking his booty around the stage at his concerts.
Because his butt is such a big part of his reputation, Bryan has understandably instated a "no booty touching rule" for his fans. "They’ll sneak one in on ya," Bryan told Ellen DeGeneres of his fans last year.
He broke that rule Friday July 21, though, for a very good reason — an 88-year-old terminally ill fan named Francis Stanaway.
Stanaway and her family went to Bryan's concert at Sprint Center in Kansas City Friday and were able to go back stage before the show to meet him as a gift from the Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care center where she is being treated, according to a video from 41 Action News in Kansas City.
Advertisement
The ultra fan even knew that it was recently Bryan's birthday (he turned 41 on July 17), so she brought him a birthday gift of his favorite pre-concert snack — Lay's potato chips.
Photos of the two of them together before her concert make it pretty clear that Stanaway had a fantastic night meeting her favorite country star. We're not sure if she asked to grab his butt, or if he generously offered her a squeeze, but one photo in particular shows her sly and excited face as her hand grabs Bryan's behind.
The squeeze was definitely consensual, given the fake surprise on Bryan's face. Just take a look:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement